How to move the Vivaldi browser to a different location on the monitor?
abotting213
You know in Windows there is something called a "Title Bar" or there used to be. Anyway, there is some empty real estate there to move your mouse cursor into the space, click Left mouse button, hold and drag. So I can typically drag a window to another location on the monitor. I only found a very, very thin section of real estate at the top of the Vivaldi title bar that is VERY difficult to get the mouse cursor centered in there to select and hold and drag the whole browser. Is there any way to move the browser other than dragging on blank real estate which I cannot seem to successfully select more than 90% of the time?
mib2berlin
@abotting213
Hi, do you meant the space between the + and the cloud icon?
It may depent on your screen resolution but I hit it 100 of 100%.
Some user use Native Window in Settings > Appearance, then Vivaldi use the window decoration of you OS but you loose some space.
Cheers, mib
abotting213
Thanks. Strange but i have that at the bottom and it won't let me drag from there. I 'll look in settings.
mib2berlin
@abotting213
The cloud icon in the status bar is a different one, it is for the sync status.
May you have disabled cloud/trash in Settings > Tabs > Tab display?
Or do you have tabs at bottom?
Go to you Vivaldi browser's settings and change the way that its "Menu Bar" displays. Playing a while with this setting will give you a few options to change the visibility of your browser. Hope that helps