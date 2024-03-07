Is it possible to clear navigation data for one specific website?
Basically Ctrl+Shift+Del for one specific website. Is this possible? I want to reset everything from one domain, but want to keep it for everything else. I couldn't find that in the settings
Thanks
DoctorG Ambassador
@darthgtb In History page.
- Hit Ctrl+H
- Type domain in search field of history
- Hit Ctrl+A
- Hit Del
but that will delete only the history... I want to delete cache, cookies, storage, everything.
Just to understand what I want to do, I'm having some issues with a new version of a website that I blame on dirty data somewhere because it doesn't happen on an incognito window
@darthgtb Ah, you want to delete all website data for a doman, i understood navigation data as history.
Open internal page
chrome://settings/content/siteData
Go to section Always delete site data from your device when you close Vivaldi
Hit Add
Type the domain in Add a site popup
Hit Add