Emojis missing in v6.6 Compose Email
OziIan3880
G'day all.
Had a quick look for "emojis missing in v6.6 Mail" and no matches found.
Recently updated to v6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) from v6.1x
When in Compose Email mode in v6.1x I used to be able to right-click anywhere on the text area and a pop-up would appear.
At the top of that pop-up was a line 'Emoji & Symbol'.
That is now not available in my installation of v6.6x.
BUT ...
When I go to edit contacts in v6.6, in the editing window, if I right-click in the editing space the pop-up has the line 'Emoji & Symbol'.
So that info is in Vivaldi, somewhere, but seems to be missing from the Email editor.
Have I missed something?
Is my installation faulty?
Have others found this to be a problem?
Any help will be appreciated.
With thanks & best regards,
Ian Bond
Pesala Ambassador
@OziIan3880 Windows key + . still works for me to insert emojis. I don't know what the pop-up line is. A screenshot would help.
OziIan3880
@Pesala said in Emojis missing in v6.6 Compose Email:
@OziIan3880 Windows key + . still works for me to insert emojis. I don't know what the pop-up line is. A screenshot would help.
Thanks for reply, Pesala.
Yes, winkey+'.' works for me, too. Didn't know about it until now.
Yes - OK - screen shots.!
BTW Right click on THIS reply screen also brings up the Emoji pop-up.!
Does the right-click work the same for you?
@OziIan3880 Likely Emoji was an available context menu entry for contacts which might be removed in 6.6 for some reason:
but yeah, win + dot key should work in any text field; just edit the name and add the emoji with the shortcut.