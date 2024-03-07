G'day all.

Had a quick look for "emojis missing in v6.6 Mail" and no matches found.

Recently updated to v6.6.3271.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit) from v6.1x

When in Compose Email mode in v6.1x I used to be able to right-click anywhere on the text area and a pop-up would appear.

At the top of that pop-up was a line 'Emoji & Symbol'.

That is now not available in my installation of v6.6x.

BUT ...

When I go to edit contacts in v6.6, in the editing window, if I right-click in the editing space the pop-up has the line 'Emoji & Symbol'.

So that info is in Vivaldi, somewhere, but seems to be missing from the Email editor.

Have I missed something?

Is my installation faulty?

Have others found this to be a problem?

Any help will be appreciated.

With thanks & best regards,

Ian Bond