I recently installed a Standalone instance of 6.6.3271.45 (stable) on D partition parallel to pre-existing Standalone of same on C partition of Win10Pro64. I don't use Sync but exported C passwords to .csv and used vivaldi://password-manager/settings to import after having copied the 'Default' folder to D.

Mail passwords were obviously not in the permitted http(s) format so weren't imported and passwords entered manually didn't persist for non-OAuth accounts so I had to delete and re-create each account (all IMAP).

All accounts now connect but Logs tab in Mail Status from Status Bar keeps showing prefetch 'Error adding message body' messages for two accounts. The same log on the C installation remains empty as is the case for a standalone instance on a different Win10 machine.

How might I correct this? The accounts concerned are those most likely to be used by correspondents sending from iPhones and some of those correspondents send photos/scans as sole content - but that may not be of any relevance as I'm just clutching at straws.