LEGO®Website
-
Some weeks ago I found out a very strange glitch on Vivaldi while browsing the LEGOWebsite
Somehow, the icons are not rendered correctly. Here is a screenshot:
As opposed to other browsers:
Should I fill a bug report?
-
@mreizinho Hi, no such issue here, tested in a clean profile of Vivaldi 6.6 Stable, Win 10 22H2.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
-
mib2berlin
@mreizinho
Hi and no, this is Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 with the Vivaldi ad blocker enabled.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
-
@mreizinho Something on your Vivaldi/PC blocks the SVG images of the site.
-
Definitely something wrong with my system. Perhaps because of 4K display?
I've deleted the Vivaldi profile and started with a clean one. Same result.
I've created a new Windows User. Same thing.
Installed Vivaldi in a different notebook. All good.
Transferred profile. All good.
Running out of ideas...
-
@mreizinho Can you open these SVG images?
https://assets.lego.com/icons/legacy/v0.27.0/like-o.svg
https://assets.lego.com/icons/legacy/v0.27.0/age-o.svg
https://assets.lego.com/icons/legacy/v0.27.0/brick-o.svg
Here are the images embedded on this site, do you see them - click the ?
Open developer tools (F12), network tab, reload the site. Look for red failing requests.
-
@Pathduck I can indeed open all those SVG images from within Vivaldi
in developer mode I see some stuff blocked but is mainly JS
I've checked under developer tools on the other notebook that displays correctly and I can also see those same scripts and xhr refs blocked.
-
@mreizinho Nothing should be blocked if you have the adblocker disabled, like you've already been told to do.
-
@mreizinho Any optimisations made for your GPU driver settings?
-
@Pathduck You are correct. I just disabled the extension and forgot to disable the built in ad block
Still the problem remains when I do so.
-
@mreizinho There is a reason I posted the Troubleshooting steps first thing. Please complete the full list.
-
@DoctorG Also thought about it. Just updated NVidia drivers. Still no luck.
-
@mreizinho I also should have posted this first thing:
When reporting an issue, please post your OS and Vivaldi version information from the Help > About menu.
-
@Pathduck I've now completed all the steps of the troubleshooting. The problem remains. But I don't think it's an issue with Vivaldi. It's something that I've not identified yet in my system. Vivaldi works just fine in that website in another system with my imported profile.
-
@mreizinho said in LEGOWebsite:
I've now completed all the steps of the troubleshooting.
Have you really?
Again:
When reporting an issue, please post your OS and Vivaldi version information from the Help > About menu.
-
@Pathduck said in LEGOWebsite:
Have you really?
Yes. The steps indicated in the link https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/ were completed to try to isolate and identifying the problem.
The info you requested is the following:
Vivaldi: 6.2.3105.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision: b9b836a2297cb528225715d5226c02d69e88b0a1
OS: Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3235)
-
@mreizinho Update your Vivaldi browser first and retry.
-
@DoctorG said in LEGOWebsite:
@mreizinho Update your Vivaldi browser first and retry.
Vivaldi updated. Problem gone! Thank you!
-
@mreizinho said in LEGOWebsite:
Vivaldi updated. Problem gone! Thank you!
It was the step #2 of the Troubleshooting guide
But fine, now it works
Reason:
https://caniuse.com/css-masks
CSS Masks - only partial support in Chromium up to 119.
I guess Leggo wants their customers to use updated browsers too
-
@Pathduck Thank you!