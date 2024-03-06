HTTP DL not work anymore
(already try this "https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95657/v-6-6-missing-downloads-popup/6", not work and my topic is locked, so I make this, I guess no one want to solve this, good bye Vivaldi)
I have no problem with Chrome (122.0.6261.96) or Brave (v1.63.165),
HTTPS download still working
testing url: http://ipv4.download.thinkbroadband.com/5MB.zip
sys infos:
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046)
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Hi,
This looks as a Duplicate.
Please continue here
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95440/v-6-6-vivaldi-forcing-https
There is explained this problem.
@Zalex108 Not really the same problem
- Downloads from plain HTTP are silently blocked with no feedback (this problem)
- Browser automatically redirects to HTTPS url even if user explicitly tells it to use HTTP (the problem you link to)
- Javascript-triggered downloads don't show a download dialog but starts a download in the background
There's a lot of these issues lately... Fixes are coming soon I hope.
The other possible option would be this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95549/v6-6-no-download-dialog-with-javascript
I've seen them,
Saw a Topic with 2 of the 3 answers, if not found, we could link them as your list.