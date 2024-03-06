What is this image?
Could someone please tell me exactly what that image means please?
Ever heard the phrase "dead bird"? It indicates that the page (or a script on the page) crashed and the browser is unable to render it.
@sgunhouse
No, not heard of it, that's why I'm here asking!
So as this only occurs on a webpage that I visit when using Vivaldi, what might be the problem? How do I fix it, or is it a Vivaldi bug?
@ChrisAO123 All we know is the page or a script on the page crashed. We don't know why. It could be a Vivaldi bug. It could be interference between Vivaldi and an extension, It could be a badly coded page to which only Vivaldi is sensitive. When you get that, have you tried reloading the page?
In order to provide a more fulsome answer, it would help users here who want to help you, if you posted your hardware, operating system, version of Vivaldi, and any extensions you use.
As it doesn't occur in any of the other browsers I have installed, and I think it's only happened in the last update of Vivaldi, it must be a Vivaldi bug. I don't use any extensions. When I refresh the page it loads ok, as it did initially, then after a few seconds the "dead bird" appears.
The page is https://forums.moneysavingexpert.com/categories/energy
I don't know if the following helps.
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.45 (Stable channel) (32-bit)
Revision eb7edf75573c45666c095893253bcb1902478676
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4046)
JavaScript V8 12.2.281.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/122.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Program Files\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\Chris\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-59e286d0
As for hardware, I could probably waste a day trying to do that!
@ChrisAO123 The only applicable hardware would be the one on which that happened. (year released, processor spec, RAM amount, GPU spec would be sufficient.) Just look at my signature.
Also, what page did it happen on?
That it happened after an update is just a single data point. It's not dispositive that it's a Vivaldi bug.
What happens if you reload the page?
If you file a bug report and the data agrees with something I have seen, I could confirm it, and that would get the developers looking at it.
Thanks for your further reply.
Whilst you were doing that I tried logging out of that forum and it appeared to only happen when I was logged in, but that subsequently turned out not to be the case.
Today isn't the only time it's occurred.
What I don't remember at present is if it occured on my other Windows 10 computer (also a 32-bit) after I updated Vivaldi, or just this one.
As for now, I've closed the browser and reopened it, logged back into that forum and so far it's not occured again yet. And nothing I've done so far has provoked it, but I'm still trying!
Both computers are not bought out and were built some considerable time ago and as already stated I could waste a whole day trying to identify all the hardware (and they aren't super high spec devices either).
@ChrisAO123 This image is from my right-clicking on "this PC" on my desktop, selecting "properties," snipping part of the screenshot and saving it to my desktop. Took less than a minute, and contains plenty of system info.
Well based on your previous comment about your signature, I didn't think that the "basic" information would be sufficient, but there you go.
Device name A.........
Processor Pentium(R) Dual-Core CPU E5400 @ 2.70GHz 2.70 GHz
Installed RAM 4.00 GB (3.12 GB usable)
Device ID ..................
Product ID ....................
System type 32-bit operating system, x64-based processor
Pen and touch No pen or touch input is available for this display
Edition Windows 10 Pro
Version 22H2
Installed on 01/11/2020
OS build 19045.4046
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.19053.1000.0
@ChrisAO123 OK, I happen to have a machine that is just about those same specs, running Win10 also. Let me fire up Vivaldi Stable on it and play around for a day or so, and see if I can produce the same symptom.
Thanks for that then. I'll play around with both mine (the other is slightly better) and post any additional info that could be useful.