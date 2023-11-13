What does this picture mean on cv-inregelen.nl
Never had this picture with Vivaldi, first there is https://cv-inregelen.nl normally, then there is the picture below without the possibility to go back.
The site works with Edge and Firefox.
Anyone knows what is happening here?
@xanderx The tab has crashed for some reason - I can confirm this is also happening for me. Please file a bug report. For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
On the form, you can add your email address, and you can attach a crash log - attaching a log may be helpful for this kind of crash bug.
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@xanderx VB-101625 "Tab crash at cv-inregelen.nl" - Confirmed.
DoctorG Ambassador
FYI: Fix for VB-101625 in progress.