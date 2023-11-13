@xanderx The tab has crashed for some reason - I can confirm this is also happening for me. Please file a bug report. For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs

On the form, you can add your email address, and you can attach a crash log - attaching a log may be helpful for this kind of crash bug.

Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.