A quick update -

@mib2berlin @sgunhouse As mentioned in my 3rd post in the thread, I don't have any extensions.

As suggested I've just opened a Guest profile and gone to the page https://forums.moneysavingexpert.com/categories/energy

I accepted only essential cookies, I did not log in. I scrolled down the page and opened the last thread on the first page which at the time was

https://forums.moneysavingexpert.com/discussion/6510961/move-to-octopus-from-edf

And, oh dear, the bird appeared!

Edit: Even going back to the main page or refreshing that page, closing and reopening the tab did not stop it reoccurring.

It did not initially occur when i opened the page in my main profile before trying the guest profile. It now does it in my main profile.

2nd edit: I've closed the Guest profile, I've also closed the tab in my main profile that I used for this webpage. I've opened another tab and gone there again and it's not occurred until I open the aforementioned post. If I open the Guest profile again and go to the webpage, the bird appears immediately. I noted that this time I wasn't prompted about cookies!

In my main profile, if Im return to the main page https://forums.moneysavingexpert.com/categories/energy in the same tab and refresh the page, no bird!

Still occurring in the guest profile on the main page and no cookie prompt.

Out of curiosity, before posting here, I could find no information about this "dead bird" black rectangle icon. After @sgunhouse 's first reply telling me what it was, I did a further search and the only reference that turned up was the Vivaldi forum with an occurrence in 2018 !

So my question is, is this "icon" a Vivaldi thing or a Chrome thing?