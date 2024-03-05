Mute tab indicator no longer works
After updating to the latest version, when right-clicking a tab and selecting Mute Tab, there is no longer a check mark indicating whether the tab is muted, making it impossible to tell if it is active or inactive.
Version: 6.6.3271.45 Stable 64bit
Hi,
This Topic is a duplicate,
Please continue
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95740/v-6-6-missing-mute-tab
I'm having a related but somewhat different issue.
Since a recent update I'm no longer able to Right Click tab > Mute Tab if there is no audio currently playing, it does nothing, no checkmark or anything. (for example, I like to mute my gmail tab, which is rarely playing audio, but I've always used the right click > mute tab to mute it at any time, even if it's not playing audio)
Now I'm ONLY able to Right Click > Mute Tab IF the tab is already playing audio. Which is completely new behavior I have never seen in my years of using Vivaldi. I would like to be able to mute a tab whether or not it is currently playing audio.
This is on both Windows and Linux for me
Hi,
Test on a Clean Profile, if persist, wait for others to check til determine if it's the same despite different behaviour and if not, open a Bug Report.
We'll unlock your previous Topic if necessary.
Yes, I had already checked, incorrect behavior is the same whether on a guest profile or a brand new profile I just created
Seems likely that these issues are related as they affect the same functionality and with the same recent release
@patso This is an already confirmed reported issue:
VB-103682 [Regression] "Mute Tab" not showing check mark
The mute works, it's just the checkmark missing in the context menu when the tab is a background tab.
We don't know if this is related to the OP topic here and I suggest to let the troubleshooting of the OP continue before getting the topic derailed by other similar reports.
@Zalex108 Might want to unlock the other topics and merge them into Desktop as this seems to be unrelated to OS.
@Pathduck apologies, I did not see that bug report when I started searching.
Did not intend to derail, but my topic had been closed
@patso Not to worry, you could not find it anyway, it was not reported here but was in the tracker (not public).
Sometimes we step on each other's toes, that's fine
The devs are aware of the issue of the missing checkmark for muting background tabs