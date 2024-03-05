I'm having a related but somewhat different issue.

Since a recent update I'm no longer able to Right Click tab > Mute Tab if there is no audio currently playing, it does nothing, no checkmark or anything. (for example, I like to mute my gmail tab, which is rarely playing audio, but I've always used the right click > mute tab to mute it at any time, even if it's not playing audio)

Now I'm ONLY able to Right Click > Mute Tab IF the tab is already playing audio. Which is completely new behavior I have never seen in my years of using Vivaldi. I would like to be able to mute a tab whether or not it is currently playing audio.

This is on both Windows and Linux for me