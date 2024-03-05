I'm a new Vivaldi user who's experiencing a bit of jank for adblocking on Vivaldi's mobile Android web browser. I've found adblock is sometimes detected with the default block list settings (e.g. on android police . com), or if I play with other lists like uBlock origin's , I get whitespace where ads used to be and don't appear with other mobile browser's default settings (also on androidpolice).

I searched the forums and saw a few older threads on this topic, but nothing new or detailed.

So I'm curious: has anyone found a good combo of lists to use for Vivaldi mobile that skips most ad detection, minimizes annoyances, and gets rid of whitespace once ads are blocked? If so, what are they?

So far, I've played around with uBlock annoyances + some of the mobile filters and was able to remain undetected but have the whitespace problem. I've also tried Bromite's list on its own with similar problems. The defaults with Easylist gets detected.