Share your favorite adblock lists for mobile in 2024
-
VivaldiN00b
I'm a new Vivaldi user who's experiencing a bit of jank for adblocking on Vivaldi's mobile Android web browser. I've found adblock is sometimes detected with the default block list settings (e.g. on android police . com), or if I play with other lists like uBlock origin's , I get whitespace where ads used to be and don't appear with other mobile browser's default settings (also on androidpolice).
I searched the forums and saw a few older threads on this topic, but nothing new or detailed.
So I'm curious: has anyone found a good combo of lists to use for Vivaldi mobile that skips most ad detection, minimizes annoyances, and gets rid of whitespace once ads are blocked? If so, what are they?
So far, I've played around with uBlock annoyances + some of the mobile filters and was able to remain undetected but have the whitespace problem. I've also tried Bromite's list on its own with similar problems. The defaults with Easylist gets detected.
-
VivaldiN00b
I think I may have found a good-enough minimalist setup after a couple of hours experimenting! This blocks everything I care about, usually doesn't leave whitespace (and if it does, it's just pure blank space, not an ever-loading ad), and doesn't seem detected but adblock detectors I've tried.
Tracker blockers enabled:
big.oisd.nl (added)
EasyPrivacy (in default lists)
Ad blocking
Easylist Cookie list (in default lists)
big.oisd.nl (added)
Leave everything else disabled.
I'll report back if this has bad flaws, but so far, so good!