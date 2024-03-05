Unsolved Copying notes from panel now includes Title and Date note was made. Can this be disabled?
Previously, I could copy-paste notes directly from the notes panel on the side, which i would use a lot for auto-filling common repetitive tasks in my workflow.
However, as of the most recent update I have received, any time I do this, I now have the note's title and date the note was made included in my pasted text.
As an example:
Before choosing copy on this note would just copy and paste the text within the note itself:
Test note made for showing off my issue. This note is just a few lines of text and nothing more.
Now, doing the same thing will result in this output:
THIS IS A TEST Test note made for showing off my issue. This note is just a few lines of text and nothing more. Tue Mar 05 2024 00:39:29 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time)
Is there any possible way to revert my notes back to the old way of copy-pasting? I use a lot of these notes for building common responses for tasks I work on, and having the title and date included really breaks up my flow.
Before it's brought up, sure I could always remove the title from my notes, but that still would not solve the issue with the date appearing in my pasted text as well.
I haven't been able to find anything in the settings in case it was something I did by accident, so I'm pretty sure it came with a recent update.
@jedcollum The only solution I see is to write a bookmarklet with a regex to manipulate the clipboard, removing the first and last line of the string. Then put that in a command chain and trigger it with a keyboard shortcut or toolbar button over a regular web page. Might be easier to triple click the note content and copy. The content is open anyway already when you click on the note. It’s 2 clicks and a keyboard shortcut more.
Pesala Ambassador
@jedcollum I don’t see any way to do that with Ctrl+C and Ctrl+V, but if you inset a note from the text area context menu, the date is not included.
@luetage Yeah, I had assumed that would have to be the solution.
I'm just a little salty that I had already adjusted my workflow and habits to do this to save a few clicks, only to have to fight back against all that muscle memory with this recent update. If there was only the option to disable, say "include Note Title when copying" and "include Note Date when copying" that would just be perfect for me.
I can see why some people would like that info included, but I fee like I can't be the only one disrupted by this change.
@Pesala Wait! That's interesting! I actually didn't notice there was a context menu for adding in notes!
Just tested it and..
Oh yeah that's exactly how I utilize the notes anyways. I'll still have to adjust how i work with the notes but at least this provides the end result that I want vs. having to delete a line or two of text every time. Thank you for pointing that out.