Previously, I could copy-paste notes directly from the notes panel on the side, which i would use a lot for auto-filling common repetitive tasks in my workflow.

However, as of the most recent update I have received, any time I do this, I now have the note's title and date the note was made included in my pasted text.

As an example:



Before choosing copy on this note would just copy and paste the text within the note itself:

Test note made for showing off my issue. This note is just a few lines of text and nothing more.

Now, doing the same thing will result in this output:

THIS IS A TEST Test note made for showing off my issue. This note is just a few lines of text and nothing more. Tue Mar 05 2024 00:39:29 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time)

Is there any possible way to revert my notes back to the old way of copy-pasting? I use a lot of these notes for building common responses for tasks I work on, and having the title and date included really breaks up my flow.

Before it's brought up, sure I could always remove the title from my notes, but that still would not solve the issue with the date appearing in my pasted text as well.

I haven't been able to find anything in the settings in case it was something I did by accident, so I'm pretty sure it came with a recent update.