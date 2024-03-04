Due to a bad attack of mouse shoulder I have begun to use my Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Windows 11 Home) in touch mode using a pen. After installing the latest stable Vivaldi I was surprised how unresponsive V is to touch with both pen and finger. Searching here and elsewhere I see references to similar problems with V going back several years without any workarounds or fix save for a reference to some Touch Pro software from MS Store. I found this gave little improvement. Neither Firefox nor Edge give any problems in this respect.

I'm surprised that there appears to be no fix for this after so long. Sadly, on this machine, I will have to use FF for the time being unless someone can help with this? Anybody?