Tablet touch screen problems.
Due to a bad attack of mouse shoulder I have begun to use my Microsoft Surface Pro 7 (Windows 11 Home) in touch mode using a pen. After installing the latest stable Vivaldi I was surprised how unresponsive V is to touch with both pen and finger. Searching here and elsewhere I see references to similar problems with V going back several years without any workarounds or fix save for a reference to some Touch Pro software from MS Store. I found this gave little improvement. Neither Firefox nor Edge give any problems in this respect.
I'm surprised that there appears to be no fix for this after so long. Sadly, on this machine, I will have to use FF for the time being unless someone can help with this? Anybody?
Hi,
Yoy play with
chrome://flagsand https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/
Search for Touch
Blimey, thank you! Enabling "Touch UI Layout" appears to have fixed it.
Doh! I spoke too soon. After half a dozen operations we are back to square one. Back to flags for more tweaking....
If this works, (touch ui layout) then it REALLY needs to be put on the end of all those other posts (going back years, as you say). For the moment, I've enabled it and things like speed dial icons now actually do something when touched. Progress!
My success was shortlived, unfortunately. It seems that it was the refresh that gives the boost. After a short time things fail again.
@aach1 How is your tablet V working now? Does it still respond as expected?