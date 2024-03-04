Setting up Bluetooth Headphones
I just acquired a pair of Sony CH520 Bluetooth headphones. They are detected OK, and I can hear the sound, but the sound from the left speakers sounds tinny, while that from the right covers the full frequency range.
If I reverse the headset, the speakers on my right ear sound tinny. So, I deduce that it not my ears nor the headset that is defective.
What other tests can I do to diagnose the problem?
Hi,
Would the left side be obstructed?
https://youtu.be/2bac2tYs774
Or check connections
https://youtu.be/B1adxrapjWI
I don't really use Windows much anymore, so I'm not sure where to check the settings on this, but sometimes Bluetooth headphones connect as a hands-free headset (with microphone) instead of just a normal stereo headphones. When the connection is seen as a hands-free headset, the audio quality is awful (usually the tinny sound you mention).
Try looking in your audio settings to see if there is an option for how your headphones are connected. On Linux, I think it's called A2DP (for better audio) and HSP (for low quality audio with microphone).
This link looks like it might have some relevant info:
Why Bluetooth Headsets Are Terrible on Windows PCs (howtogeek.com)
Yes,
There would be something
Control Panel\Hardware and Sound\Devices and Printers
I guess Balance setting is already known
I have had a good poke around in Device Manager (Right-click on Start Menu button). Everything seems to be working without issues.
My previous Seinhauser USB headset has the same issue, which leaves me thinking I should be looking for a problem with the sound-chip hardware on the PC. The sound quality of the Sony headphones is much better, and it is usable for what I need. There are no obvious obstructions in the headset, and I am not going to start tinkering with the internal connections. It is also a hassle to replace the headset, since it is 99% likely not a defect with the headset.
The headphone test gives a high-pitched ring-tone in each headphone that sounds pretty much the same on both, but the problem is with missing bass on the left headphone.
Presumably, I can ask someone with a decent mobile phone to run the test with the headphones on their device?
@Pesala said in Setting up Bluetooth Headphones:
Yes
The better test
This video, Jethro on Des and Mel has only one channel. If I play it with the headphones reversed, it sounds OK, but not if the headphones are on the right way round.
What do others hear?
My neighbour says that the left channel on this Stereo Test sounds fine. So, maybe I need a hearing test?
@Pesala said in Setting up Bluetooth Headphones:
That video has only left channel sound.
By reversing the headphones, you mean just moving them around on your head? If you then get OK sound on your right ear, then something might be wrong with your hearing on the left ear I'm afraid
Make sure you also disable any "environmental" audio settings or "spatial" sound on the output. How you do that depends on the OS.
Then I'd play some music and play with the balance settings to test if the sound is different in the speakers.
Do these headphones have a "backup" cable connection? It's always a good idea to simplify things by connecting it directly to exclude any bluetooth/wireless driver issues.
I'm old-school and always prefer headphones with a standard headphone jack instead of the complicated USB/Bluetooth stuff that just bugs out and fails. Sony makes great hardware, but crap software and drivers
barbudo2005
When the ear is blocked by wax and the brain detects that it is not hearing well, a mechanism it uses is to produce a squeaking sound in that ear to indicate that something is wrong. That was my problem in one ear and with an ear wash by a doctor the problem was solved.
Subsequently, once a month I use ear drops that dissolve the wax and prevent the problem in the future.
barbudo2005
Mention to the doctor that the drops I use are made of Sodium Carbonate.
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 It usually takes weeks to get an appointment. Are there any drops to take for memory loss?
ingolftopf Ambassador
@Pesala
If you often wear in-ear headphones and also Q-tips, there is a risk of the important earwax being pushed together and a plug forming.
Never use Q-Tips for the ears.
In Germany, this must always be labelled on every pack, usually in very small letters.
But you see the danger is so great.
Q-Tips are only for cleaning the sound heads of tape machines and tape decks and other precision work on machines, not for use on people.
The ear cleans itself from the inside out.
A completely 'sour' ear canal is not good at all.
Ear drops that are not prescribed should also not be used.
You have to store them appropriately and they still expire very quickly.
Otherwise you will bring germs into your ear.
Earwax is not superfluous at all.
It cleans and disinfects the ear from the inside by pushing itself towards the auricle.
After showering, use some toilet paper on your index finger, not on your little finger, and gently go into the front ear canal.
Ear infections are often caused by the use of Q-tips and unprescribed contaminated ear drops.
So, lecture is finished.
But a really important topic, I'm always surprised in the supermarket how many people still use tape decks and tapes heavily.