I have had a good poke around in Device Manager (Right-click on Start Menu button). Everything seems to be working without issues.

My previous Seinhauser USB headset has the same issue, which leaves me thinking I should be looking for a problem with the sound-chip hardware on the PC. The sound quality of the Sony headphones is much better, and it is usable for what I need. There are no obvious obstructions in the headset, and I am not going to start tinkering with the internal connections. It is also a hassle to replace the headset, since it is 99% likely not a defect with the headset.

The headphone test gives a high-pitched ring-tone in each headphone that sounds pretty much the same on both, but the problem is with missing bass on the left headphone.

Presumably, I can ask someone with a decent mobile phone to run the test with the headphones on their device?