Hi @Zalex108,

Thanks for the reply. I just want to confirm a few terms because I’m running Linux.

To me, you’ve described a symlink. I place my profiles in a folder on the separate partition, create a symlink to that location, and then place the symlink in the original location at ~/.config/vivaldi. Is that correct?

If so, this was going to be my initial anpproach also.

But where does the —user-data-dir variable apply? Is that a windows thing only? Is it a variable offered during the installation of the standalone Vivaldi version?

I’ll probably just symlink the profiles, but I thought I’d get clarification in case other people see this in the future.

Thanks for your help!