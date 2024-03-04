Does anyone here have a good, used 'Tuxedo' laptop for sale?
ingolftopf Ambassador
With German
'qwertz' keyboard please if possible.
Please offer anything called Tuxedo here.
I'm curious to see what comes here.
Have you had any experience with Tuxedo?
I really also like the company philosophy.
The devices are very good and robust.
Better than the ThinkPads from Lenvono in terms of workmanship.
Tuxedo is also a small company with around 50 employees.
A German manufacture based in Augsburg and a factory in Leipzig since 2004.
Somehow fits in well with Vivaldi.
Thank you
https://www.tuxedocomputers.com