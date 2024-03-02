I havent been able to find this in the forum - but is there a clean way of toggling javascript (i.e enable/disable).

I see many people asking for it, but not many solutions other than going to

vivaldi://settings/content/javascript? or adding a javascript disabler via chrome extensions

I cant see anything in the chain commands either, which i was hoping to tie to a button and place on the side.

does anyone have a good solution? if not, i will probably settle for a chrome extension.