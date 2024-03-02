Javascript Toggle
I havent been able to find this in the forum - but is there a clean way of toggling javascript (i.e enable/disable).
I see many people asking for it, but not many solutions other than going to
vivaldi://settings/content/javascript? or adding a javascript disabler via chrome extensions
I cant see anything in the chain commands either, which i was hoping to tie to a button and place on the side.
does anyone have a good solution? if not, i will probably settle for a chrome extension.
Hi,
The way I know is this:
Fully dissable it |
chrome://settings/content/javascript
Enable it by Site
