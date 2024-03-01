Vivaldi uses so much resources!
Even when it's just running mail with no other tabs open. It seems to be worse when you use the browser with a few tabs then close them. It seems to act like they are still open. Look at Process Explorer to see all the instances of Vivaldi running sometimes. Like 20+. It's often using more resources than anything else on my system and there's nothing going on with it, just displaying one tab with nothing updating.
DoctorG Ambassador
@viv2u Each open tab and extensions uses ressources.
You can hibernate background tabs and workspaces by context menu to save ressources.
mib2berlin
@viv2u
Hi, Vivaldi use 1-3% in the task manager with 20 tabs, some web panels, 4 mail and two calendars.
Some user report high CPU usage with mail, disable it for a test.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Well...
About 50 tabs in windows, of which all but 2 are hibernated. I don't use any of the Vivaldi services (panels, mail, calender, tasks, back-rubs, or whatever garbage is in there).
Vivaldi does use rather a crapton of resources.
@182jd 37 tasks with two active tabs looks like many extensions.
DoctorG Ambassador
KatheGonza Banned
