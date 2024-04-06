6.6.3271.45 - JavaScript bug (VB-104434)
For example, in https://www.apkmirror.com you have buttons ⓘ that opens a slide showing information about respective app. On previous Vivaldi stable versions and in an old nightly I had (6.6.3238.3) it works normally, but on stable 6.6.3271.45 clicking these buttons doesn't do anything. I tested also with clean profiles. Chromium 122, Brave, Edge and Opera works normally too.
Anyone else confirm?
mib2berlin
@Levrini
Hi and yes, I can confirm on Linux.
I can test later on Windows 11 but I bet it doesn't make any difference.
Please report it to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
VB-104434
@Levrini VB-104434 "6.6.3271.45 - Possible JS bug" - Confirmed.
Hi,
Don't know if it's related, but on my forum (phpBB), the button to make a save of the whole database does no longer works. Nothing happens when clicking on it. It may be linked to javascript code that does no longer work with that version of Vivaldi.
@darkwolf Is related to report of startposter.
This is caused by the content script injected by Vivaldi into the page which traps "mousedown" event on anchor elements and adds "draggable" attribute to it temporarily.
This behavior combines with the following css rule used by the page makes anchor elements not to receive "click" event. Thus these buttons become useless.
[draggable] { pointer-events: none }
Hi @DoctorG is there any movement on this issue?
It was hard to find another site where this happens, but here is one: https://www.sammobile.com/firmwares/. When there, open any firmware page, there will be a custom drop-down selector for choosing a Country. In Vivaldi, the selector won't work and won't load any page.
@Levrini Confirmed, no dev assigned.
I'm getting something where links in search results fail to open (I typically use DuckDuckGo). A tab with a bookmark icon might appear briefly. If I catch one quick enough, and open that tab, I get the dead link notification. (bird lying on its back).
Is this related to the JS issue you guys are discussing?
Often, closing and restarting Vivaldi will get me links that work - for a while.
@cjramsden said in 6.6.3271.45 - Possible JS bug:
Is this related to the JS issue you guys are discussing?
No. What we discuss is a bug with downloads triggered by Javascript.
I'm getting something where links in search results fail to open (I typically use DuckDuckGo). A tab with a bookmark icon might appear briefly. If I catch one quick enough, and open that tab, I get the dead link notification. (bird lying on its back).
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
If that does not help, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Some more examples where this issue happen:
@Capushon said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
If a browser doesn't open links, can it be called a "browser"?
https://www.apkmirror.com not a single link works
http://transponder.petervanderlaan.nl/tv.m3u - not downloading
http://game-edition.ru/internet/rashirnie-dlya-chrome-smajly-onlajn/msg30269/#msg30269 - the script download link on the page does not work.
And here it doesn’t matter where it was broken off, in the Chromium engine or the Vivaldi interface.
I'm very disappointed...
It started happening in test build 6.6.3249.4:
@Capushon said in Over 70 fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3316.3:
After 6.6.3249.4 it all broke down, and as far as I understand, no one is going to fix it...
@Levrini Vivaldi should show a warning in download panel
Yes, broken download files over http is know and not fixed yet!
@DoctorG said in 6.6.3271.45 - JavaScript bug (VB-104434):
@Levrini Vivaldi should show a warning in download panel
Yes, broken download files over http is know and not fixed yet!
The issue I'm reporting doesn't affect downloads (actually, my examples don't involve downloading files), but it breaks sites' design and basic functionality like clicking on links (APKMirror for example).
I guess issues with downloads are a separate topic (and seems to be much older).
A good workaround for APKMirror was indicated by @ex3024 above. Affected users can inject (using, for example, an userscripts extension) the following CSS code into the page to make things work again:
[draggable] { pointer-events: auto; }
@Levrini Yes, the ⓘ does fail, that is bug VB-104434 "6.6.3271.45 - Possible JS bug" - Confirmed.
No fix in progress yet.