Wikipedia dark mode on Vivaldi Android
Wikipedia no longer displays in Dark Mode on Vivaldi Android for articles, but the Wikipedia home page itself respects the dark mode setting. I am wondering if it's just me or is anyone else facing this? Has the interface of Wikipedia changed in a way that breaks this functionality?
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122
Hi,
Here It shows white background for a sec when opening, then reverts to Dark.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro | A10 MIUI 12.5 | Xiaomi EU
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@tiva
Hi
I'am facing same issue with exactly same version of Vivaldi and only Wikipedia pages do not turn dark.
N.
mib2berlin
I am on Android 14 / Google Pixel 6 Pro. Anyway, it's started working for me, without changing any settings. The white flash is still there for Wikipedia and can't remember if it was there before. For Twitter there is no perceptible flash.
larsen0815
Having the same problem. I have created a bug report. You should probably do the same, so the devs know that it is a common problem.
https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
Hi,
One report is enough, next are closed as duplicate.
Would you add the VB# here for the follow up?
Thx
stardepp Translator
Alternatively, you can also use the Wikipedia app for Android, which also has a dark mode.
larsen0815
VAB-8789
I always thought it would be good if those reports were public (except for the security ones of course), so everyone could add more insight or add themselves to the "I'm affected, too" list.