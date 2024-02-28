Vivaldi 6.6 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3271.44/45
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot is the second release candidate for 6.6 for desktop and notebooks.
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
Soon out of the tunnel I guess
@Ruarí 3th
I approve the release. You can go ahead
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Hello, I am asking for a little favour not as an employee but in my unofficial role as the Vivaldi flatpak maintainer.
Is there anyone around with x64 Linux, right now? If so I am wondering if one of you can install this flatpak 6.6 RC2 test build and confirm that media works on this page https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/
flatpak install --user https://dl.flathub.org/build-repo/86372/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.flatpakref
️ You will need to relaunch the build at least once before it plays. This is because a file is fetched to support more audio/video formats and this happens on first launch, so that it is available for next launch.
I have tested arm64 but not yet x64 as I do not have a x64 machine to hand at the moment (I am not at the office). There was a problem earlier with media when I was quickly looking at this but I think I fixed it. A confirmation would be great!
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Ok @daniel confirmed to me privately that he worked for him. I will leave the link there though in case anyone else wants the RC2 as a flatpak.
Also fix the disabled delete button on emails when clicking the new email notification.
edwardp Ambassador
@saudiqbal said in Vivaldi 6.6 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3271.44/45:
Also fix the disabled delete button on emails when clicking the new email notification.
Do you have a bug report number? If not, please submit a bug report here. Thank you.
why is the bookmark icon flashing behind tabs before they load when using tab thumbnails? This is new to this branch and it doesn't look good at all
cmccullough
Excellent! Working on openSUSE Tumbleweed, openSUSE Leap, and Ubuntu. Looks we're going to get yet another great release.
@edwardp VB-100397?
@saudiqbal
Hi, @edwardp reported this himself , the report is confirmed, no developer assigned.
Cheers, mib
14th updated
Is it a known issue?
- Select 3rd tab in first workspace
- Go to second workspace
- Add a Web Panel for current tab's website
- Delete just added web panel
- Selected tab jumped to first workspace's last tab
Expected: delete a web panel does not affect selected tab
Edit: Just tried, delete a translate panel or session panel, selected tab not jump
@prime23
Hi, not I am aware of.
I can reproduce it in the snapshot and the latest stable 6.6.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin: Done.It is VB-104381
@prime23
Confirmed.
Thank you for the report, mib
@saudiqbal said in Vivaldi 6.6 RC 2 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3271.44/45:
VB-100397
Also assign someone to look at this bug reprt.