Hello, I am asking for a little favour not as an employee but in my unofficial role as the Vivaldi flatpak maintainer.

Is there anyone around with x64 Linux, right now? If so I am wondering if one of you can install this flatpak 6.6 RC2 test build and confirm that media works on this page https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/media/html5-proprietary-media-on-linux/

flatpak install --user https://dl.flathub.org/build-repo/86372/com.vivaldi.Vivaldi.flatpakref

️ You will need to relaunch the build at least once before it plays. This is because a file is fetched to support more audio/video formats and this happens on first launch, so that it is available for next launch.

I have tested arm64 but not yet x64 as I do not have a x64 machine to hand at the moment (I am not at the office). There was a problem earlier with media when I was quickly looking at this but I think I fixed it. A confirmation would be great!