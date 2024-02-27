'Jitsi Meet' is a very good Open Source video conference that runs via a powerful Jitsi Meet server of a German, non-profit, registered association 'Frei Funk'. DSGVO compliant.

The programme's 'screen sharing' feature is ideal for in-depth online help.

In a room of the open source messenger [Matrix], people with questions present their concerns and helpers look at it there according to their mood and opportunity and try to help from there via 'Jitsi Meet'.

Only with text and/or speech and with or without a picture, as you prefer.

Many commercial companies offer this service for quite a lot of money.

Here the community does it for the joy and recognition when "it works again".

Everyone learns something in the process.

That's why newcomers to these platforms should also feel welcome.

Nobody can and will expect a perfect, immediate service.

The relevant companies are responsible for this.

But perhaps, at some point, a 24/7 service.

Just like here, the web never sleeps.

There are people all over the world who have questions and people who have answers.

That's why it would be great if as many people as possible would get involved.



The room is bilingual,

German - English.

'The donation pot is at the exit.'

Is there any interest in such a room?