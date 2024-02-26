Hi there!

I would like to ask for some advice. For about a month now, I have been experiencing some strange behaviour. When I switch to Vivaldi from another window, the page on the active tab performs an action. It is usually either a refresh, or a step back in history, or opening a new tab (speed dial).

I am not quite sure, but I think that after the Alt + Tab switch, the last action is simply repeated. This does not happen every time you switch, but it happens quite often. Let's say 20 times a day.

It happens on two separate Windows machines. However, the Vivaldi account is the same on both machines.

Do you have any idea what could be causing this?

Thank you very much!