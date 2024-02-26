How to hide Navigation bar and Tab/Addresss bar?
I wanted to be able to hide the bottom navigation bar, and the top tab/address bar when I swipe down (like edge), which take up so much space that I only have a small area to read the content of the page.
Is this possible?
If not, then is there a way to hide them permanently?
Hi,
For Vivaldi Address/Tabs at bottom:
Enable | Hide While scrolling
Disable | Show toolbars while scrolling
@Zalex108
It's already disabled, maybe its a bug.
mib2berlin
@Giresharu
Hi, Vivaldi need some hight of the page, this thread is not hight enough to trigger it reliable.
If you open https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95408/friday-snapshot-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3271-35 in Edge it does not trigger the scrolling, it take some time until it work.
I will ask in the developer chat if this could be a bug or maybe making trigger it faster/better.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Hi, I tried opening the link in both Edge as well as Vivaldi and swiped to see the effect, here is the gif I recorded:
Vivaldi 6.5.3217.122 on Android 14; RMX3700
Edge on same device
Do I need to give feedback on this bug somewhere?
mib2berlin
@Giresharu
Yes, please report this to the bug tracker, you could add the gif's to the report.
I can confirm it internally but I cant confirm my own reports and your gif's are nice to show what happen.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
When I submitted a bug report, the network fluctuated, and from the information I received in my mailbox, it seemed that the page was stuck and I clicked submit multiple times Sorry
VAB-8768
VAB-8769
Both were submitted by me, maybe one will be deleted.
mib2berlin
@Giresharu
Hi and thanks, an older report VAB-7345 was reopened.
No idea if this happen because of my chat report.
I will check yours and have to delete or mark/link them as duplicate of the older one.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: A developer already done this for us.