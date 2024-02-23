Friday snapshot – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.35
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot has more mail improvements and a minor Chromium bump.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Aaron Translator
1st! yehhhh
sha512sum
=3964237edd48f73debd3a1f53223afc047f384bdad26d1a07a5329fb05828497f2e02cc1b467b6c04b71ffbbe3d587e964f9f57739673193e38c3f7776c8a5cb
-
Well, it's always Friday somewhere I guess... oh wait...
Timed it well close
-
ThirdGenerationAI
Unexpected snap.
-
More mail love! More delight! VB-104218 is a smart idea. I'll be obnoxious and advertise here for the suggestion VB-104197 which would allow hiding all emails I'm only cc'd in (and which would add support for inbox zero) just by repurposing the custom folder toggle to be a special filter toggle
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/77039/new-filter-toggle-filtered-to-filter-for-only-cc-d-and-more/2?_=1708743159646
-
5th getting closer
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@pathduck: Yeah it was close, so I wasn't sure and even less so when I tried to considered time zones (I am currnetly in the UK). This post was indeed originally called Friday snapshot and then I switched it to Saturday.