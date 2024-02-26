@RichardHC I just installed Vivaldi and encountered some quirks. Firstly, after installing YouTube Music into a sidebar panel I noticed it stopped when I closed the side panel. I discovered this was due to it being in "mobile version" mode, changing it to desktop mode. So try right clicking and selecting "show desktop version" (or vice versa). Secondly, my Logitech Wave keyboard media keys didn't control sound on YouTube Music in addition to the panel not syncing with the youtube music website (which I could have taken advantage of to troubleshoot by trying to control the site itself in lieu of panel control). But today I realized the side panel was in "floating" mode, causing issues. Disabling 'floating panel' resolved it, now everything works great!

TL;DR try changing from mobile to desktop (or vice versa), and try toggling between floating and not floating. Hopefully it does the trick for you.