Facebook videos not playing sound
About a month ago videos in Facebook stopped playing the sound - in the feed and when viewing just the video. The speaker icon is present and turned on with full volume. The same page works fine in Edge and the sound works fine with youtube videos. I turned off all my extensions one by one without success and made sure I had add blocking turned off. It is clearly a problem with Vivaldi and I see others have reported similar issues with Vivaldi before but could not find any solution. Any ideas?
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413
OS Windows 11 Version 21H2 (Build 22000.1936)
@RichardHC an example FB link on where it happens?
tried on guest / private window / another profile ?
@Hadden89 Not exactly sure what you mean by a link to where this happens. It happens on every video on my profile and on my other 4 profiles and accounts on Facebook. As I said, the video sound works fine using the Edge browser for the same accounts. It just happens in Vivaldi and only on Facebook. Sound works fine with Vivaldi on Youtube videos.
@RichardHC
So, any FB video doesn't play the audio...
Do you have extension in the browser which can mess the things?
Tried with adblocker off? (even if should be unrelated).
Are you on Windows 11 N edition by any chance?
(You should be able to see with start > write
winver> press enter)
With link I meant something to replicate with, as this one taken from Vivaldi FB page.
@RichardHC I just installed Vivaldi and encountered some quirks. Firstly, after installing YouTube Music into a sidebar panel I noticed it stopped when I closed the side panel. I discovered this was due to it being in "mobile version" mode, changing it to desktop mode. So try right clicking and selecting "show desktop version" (or vice versa). Secondly, my Logitech Wave keyboard media keys didn't control sound on YouTube Music in addition to the panel not syncing with the youtube music website (which I could have taken advantage of to troubleshoot by trying to control the site itself in lieu of panel control). But today I realized the side panel was in "floating" mode, causing issues. Disabling 'floating panel' resolved it, now everything works great!
TL;DR try changing from mobile to desktop (or vice versa), and try toggling between floating and not floating. Hopefully it does the trick for you.
apologies if you weren't talking about having facebook in a sidebar panel. just now realizing it looks like you just might be talking about the website itself lol.
@Hadden89 As I said in my original post I turned off all my extensions and made sure the adblocker was off. No I'm not on 11 N edition. Plus this is something new. I've been using Vivaldi for many years and update automatically. FB was playing sound fine on Vivaldi last month and I have not changed anything significant on my computer during that time. But maybe Vivaldi updated itself and I didn't notice. It's not a huge deal, anyway, as I rarely look at videos on FB and the ones I do look at the sound is usually just background music I'd just as soon not listen to anyway.