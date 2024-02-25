How? .StatusInfo Multiline URL display in statusbar
DoctorG Ambassador
I use display of URL hovered links in statusbar, but sometimes the URL is longer and gets cut with a ellipses at end.
Do you have CSS to get multiline statusbar so i can see more?
i think it is class .StatusInfo
@DoctorG Kind of. But results may not be very pleasant. Try this:
.StatusInfo-Content .UrlFragments { text-overflow: clip; align-items: start; white-space: pre-line; line-height: 9px; height: 18px; font-size: smaller; letter-spacing: .3px; }
A marquee effect for longer links would be better, but unsure can be done with CSS alone.
(according to your UI scale,
smallercould be...too small)
Streptococcus
How would you set up a marquee to deal with too-long links?
Pesala Ambassador
@DoctorG The Status Info Overlay can use the entire width of the window, but very long URLs will still run out of space.
DoctorG Ambassador
Since we have no Link panel, i can not always recognize complete URL of link.