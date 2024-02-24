where does vivaldi stores tabs in current session / work spaces
-
reinstallin
linux crapped itself but harddrive still works so i installed linux on a different drive and im trying to transfer all my vivaldi stuff over.
got most of it but all my tabs and workspaces are missing where can i find them in the hardrive to copy them over?
-
mib2berlin
@reinstallin
Hi, these files are in the folder /Default/Sessions.
You cant simply copy the included files over, you have to delete the new Sessions folder and copy the whole folder.
So you lost lately created tabs and sessions in the new install.
Cheers, mib
-
reinstallin
that helped! it was under home/name/.config/vivaldi/Default/Sessions
thank you