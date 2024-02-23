High cpu usage in Background Page
Hi!
As you can see in the attached pic, Background page has some 14% cpu usage and the Browser almost 44% (that's a Ryzen 3700x) just by moving the mouse around the page. It sometimes reaches more than 25% and 52% (respectively) just by doing that. If I leave the mouse idle, then it goes back to 0%.
Is that normal?
mib2berlin
@vulture
Hi, the internal task manager shows usage of all cores, your Ryzen 3700x is 8 core with 16 threads.
100% CPU usage would be shown as 1600% in the Vivaldi task manager.
Check this in the Windows task manager.
Cheers, mib
I checked with Windows Task Manager and cpu usage of vivaldi went up to 8.3% just by moving the mouse inside its window. That's definitely less than what I thought it was, but still, isn't it too high for just checking the mouse position?
mib2berlin
@vulture
Hm, I checked this on my Ryzen system and Edge does the same so no.
I would not care about such CPU spikes.
Cheers, mib
Thx for checking it out!