I have saved a theme with my icons

I have use current icon set ticked

I export this theme in a cloud storage.

When I load this theme in another pc, It does nothing at all.

No colour changes, no icons, nothing and no errors

Looking at the zip file, the icons are in there along with other files.

current version

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3155) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\amjad\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\amjad\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\amjad\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e

anyone else have this issue? or how to fix please