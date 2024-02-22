Theme import not importing anything
I have saved a theme with my icons
I have use current icon set ticked
I export this theme in a cloud storage.
When I load this theme in another pc, It does nothing at all.
No colour changes, no icons, nothing and no errors
Looking at the zip file, the icons are in there along with other files.
current version
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit) Revision 5c2593a2fee32e8ecaa6e8fc0fa3aae84c8d3413 OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3155) JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19 User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Command Line "C:\Users\amjad\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml Executable Path C:\Users\amjad\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe Profile Path C:\Users\amjad\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
anyone else have this issue? or how to fix please
@ammo999 Please share a link to your theme file.
jnicholson95
Mine are working fine, I agree with @Pathduck could you post a link to the file?
DoctorG Ambassador
I saw not-importing only if theme.zip resided in Vivaldi profile folder, then Vivaldi denied to import.
Means location would be C:\Users\MYNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\mythemes\theme.zip or C:\Users\MYNAME\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\theme.zip
here is a link to the theme file. there are not many changes, mostly the icons
https://e.pcloud.link/publink/show?code=XZabDnZcwSeI7t1L8SAxW3EdPfI804gpa37
let me know if this doesnt work
@ammo999 The issue seems to be the Window Panel icon
settings.jsondefinition.
... "PanelTasks": "PanelTasks.png", "PanelWindow": "chrome://vivaldi-data/thumbnail/23YMIADT7NPYSHAAGKG7NMDCIK6X6JEA.png" }, "colorAccentBg": "#00b3ff", ...
After removing that line, the theme installed properly.
Do you have any idea how the
PanelWindowicon got set to that? That sort of internal URI is what you would see for a bookmark thumbnail on the Speed Dial.
@nomadic Hi. thanks for the quick response.
I have no idea. I am new to vivaldi, so only making changes via the settings panel.
i also found it odd that it had two .json files, both the same
i have tried the fix, and it now works.
thanks for your help
@ammo999 I didn't even know it was possible to make a zip file with two identically named files
Apparently it is, but you'd need to hack or use some bad tool:
https://superuser.com/questions/1013484/how-can-it-be-that-a-zip-file-contains-multiple-files-with-the-same-name-in-the
EDIT: Apparently this is possible with 7Zip - nice to know
$ 7z a 2024-02-21.zip settings.json $ 7z rn 2024-02-21.zip settings.json settings_.json $ 7z a 2024-02-21.zip settings.json $ 7z rn 2024-02-21.zip settings_.json settings.json $ 7z l 2024-02-21.zip settings.json Date Time Attr Size Compressed Name ------------------- ----- ------------ ------------ ------------------------ 2024-02-22 21:41:31 ....A 1193 487 settings.json 2024-02-22 21:41:31 ....A 1193 487 settings.json ------------------- ----- ------------ ------------ ------------------------ 2024-02-22 21:41:31 2386 974 2 files
When editing a theme for your own, it's best practice to make a copy - select the theme you want to edit, then click New Theme and rename/edit the copy instead.
When using a theme from Vivaldi Themes and saving, it keeps the original id and url for the shared theme - I don't know why it does this but editing a copy avoids this.