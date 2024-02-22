Update creates orphan link to not installed Google Chrome
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Strange, i found for 6.5.3206.63 on my Debian 12 this:
0 lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 30 14. Feb 09:07 WidevineCdm -> /opt/google/chrome/WidevineCdm
But the symlink is broken as i have no Google Chrome.
Same for you on Linux?
Looks like a leftover from Widevine installer script.
-
Aaron Translator
@DoctorG said in Update creates orphan link to not installed Google Chrome:
Looks like a leftover from Widevine installer script.
It seems yes. I've checked my /opt and no file's name include "widevine".
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Aaron OK, i will report send bug report now.
VB-104217 "[Linux] Update creates orphan link in Vivaldi install folder to not-installed Chrome"