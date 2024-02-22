More Mail search and translate refinements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.33
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot has more updates to the mail search and translate.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
First.
-
Second!
-
stardepp Translator
cool third
-
So many new updates, thank you!
-
[Workspaces][Settings] Disable “Add new workspace rule” button when workspaces are disabled
I've reported this yesterday and today it's fixed?
-
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@derday: yes… that is how it works sometimes. It was a straightforward change and made sense, so why not.
-
Thot Translator
@derDay said in More Mail search and translate refinements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.33:
“Add new workspace rule”
Why is a new Workspace-Rule (the Input) draggable? Same the Input of Command-Chains.
-
-
[Search] Image search with Google fails (VB-99734)
before I update I need to know: I have lately manually changed the image search URL, as suggested on this forum to circumvent the fact that it wasn't working anymore, like this:
https://lens.google.com/uploadbyurl?url={google:imageURL}
Do I have to clean it before updating, to get it changed back to the default, hopefully more correct, image search URL?
-
@Ruarí Will there be a custom speed dial for different workspaces in near future?
-
other Vivaldi Team
@iAN-CooG the default Google image search url we use https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload is not working as it used to. I would keep the lens url you have for now. We will need to update it.
-
@other said in More Mail search and translate refinements – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3271.33:
@iAN-CooG the default Google image search url we use https://www.google.com/searchbyimage/upload is not working as it used to. I would keep the lens url you have for now. We will need to update it.
thanks for the reply, then I don't understand what's the fix about.
-
twelveth
-
@iAN-CooG I can't test now, but it seemed to work for both Google and Bing when I tested this fix.
Thing is, the old Google reverse image search is not very good - and knowing Google, they will "sunset" it at any moment.
If one is going to use Google, might as well use Lens, it has its advantages like text translation etc.
The drawback of using the
google:imageURLparameter instead of the base-encoded one is that Google has to go out and get the image from the server, which will not work in cases where the image itself is protected by login for instance.
-
16th updated
-
This update broke mail.... "Mail client starting..."
-
Is tomorrow stabilization day?
I like to install something, soon i hope. I'm not a big fan of double use.