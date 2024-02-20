@Pathduck I got the idea this would work simply because it works with other URLs, and the Calendar opens on Vivaldi just like any other tab does - with an address bar with its URI. It even works if you use that option with other similar URIs like -app=chrome://extensions . I guess you might be confusing --app (which accepts any(?) URI) with --app-id (which accepts an installed app ID).

@mib2berlin any chance you're able to explain what's the difference, given it still opens as a tab with a URI? And it even works with --app=chrome://extensions , for instance... Thus, it would be plausible for any vivaldi:// address to work as well?

It's also possible to use chrome-extension://... to open extensions installed in Vivaldi as standalone apps, btw (just like I always did with Chrome). So, as far as the end user is concerned, anything with a URI should be openable via --app - hence, calling it a bug. Makes sense?