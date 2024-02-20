Unsolved How to create a standalone app for vivaldi://calendar?
-
igorsantos07
I tried the usual path with the
--app=vivaldi://calendarexecutable option, but that opened a window complaining that
chrome://calendardoesn't exist. Quoting didn't help either.
Could we call this a bug, since it's trying to redirect to a Chrome URI instead of handling that by itself when running from
--app?
-
@igorsantos07 Hi - the calendar is not a separate app. The calendar is part of the app called Vivaldi.
See
chrome://appsfor the list of installed apps.
I don't know how you got the idea this would work?
-
mib2berlin
@igorsantos07
Hi, the --app switch open a web page as app but the mail/calendar is not a web page, it is an extension in Vivaldi.
This is not a bug, it's simply not possible even it would be nice to have it.
Cheers, mib
-
igorsantos07
@Pathduck I got the idea this would work simply because it works with other URLs, and the Calendar opens on Vivaldi just like any other tab does - with an address bar with its URI. It even works if you use that option with other similar URIs like
-app=chrome://extensions. I guess you might be confusing
--app(which accepts any(?) URI) with
--app-id(which accepts an installed app ID).
@mib2berlin any chance you're able to explain what's the difference, given it still opens as a tab with a URI? And it even works with
--app=chrome://extensions, for instance... Thus, it would be plausible for any
vivaldi://address to work as well?
It's also possible to use
chrome-extension://...to open extensions installed in Vivaldi as standalone apps, btw (just like I always did with Chrome). So, as far as the end user is concerned, anything with a URI should be openable via
--app- hence, calling it a bug. Makes sense?
-
@igorsantos07 No matter how you look at it - it's never going to work.
Vivaldi itself is an app, as you would've seen in the Apps list - and the calendar is not a url, it's part of the Vivaldi app.
When you launch Vivaldi with
--appwhat you're doing is launching a plain Chromium window. Basically like doing
--disable-vivaldi
It's never going to work how much you try or argue the semantics
-
igorsantos07
Hmmmmm I think I got what you mean. This interaction between the Chromium base and the Vivaldi exterior isn't as straightforward as I'm trying to put it, I guess haha
I wonder if this should be considered the other way around, then - since it's not exactly accessible via URI outside the full Vivaldi browser, it would make sense if it didn't show
vivaldi://calendaron the address bar?
Edit: I guess this wouldn't have any relationship with this old post of yours?