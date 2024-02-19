Roboform and sidebar
-
is there a way to add Roboform to the sidebar ? Thanks
-
@bluknight You mean the panel bar?
Adding roboform.com as web panel? Or what?
-
@DoctorG yea the panel bar (web panel) whatever you wanna call it. the thing on the left side of the browser
-
@bluknight Click on the plus sign in panel and add
https://roboform.com; works for me.
Or which part of roboform.com do you want to open?
Or do you ask how use Roboform password manager in a opened web panel?
I ask because i like to understand what you need.
-
@bluknight Ah, ok; we have all our different words for this element in browser.
Some call it sidebar, the official name is Panel Bar
-
Hey Doc, I did do that, but roboform doesn't conform to the width of the panel bar and you have to scroll left or right and perhaps that is an issue with roboform. I reached out to roboform and they agreed it's something they will look into - won't hold my breath but whatever. I have used Bitwarden in the side panel and it opens up neatly within the width of the panel and works well. thanks for the assistance
-
@bluknight You use Roboform with a extension in a web panel or the plain Roboform password manager?
I know that some extensions do not work correct in web panels.
Perhaps, if you have the webpanel open, you can hover in header of panel, open context menu and enable Show desktop version; may be you have to increase width of panel.
-
@bluknight said in Roboform and sidebar:
roboform doesn't conform to the width of the panel bar
On which site? I tried with vivaldi.net in panel bar and all was nice, i could see Roboform extension filled the login.
//EDIT:
I tested now with a Roboform test account on vivaldi.net.
Now i see what you could mean.
After i entered login for first time, Roboform wants to save, shows a popup which has not correct with.
But increasing width of panel helped me to show it.
//EDIT2
But it does not fill form in web panel
//EDIT3
I reported issue as a bug to internal bug tracker.
🪲VB-104157 "Roboform Extension does fail in web panel" - Confirmed,
-
@bluknight Thanks for your report here.
@bluknight said in Roboform and sidebar:
I reached out to roboform and they agreed it's something they will look into
Well, lets wait and see what they can do for a special Vivaldi fix.