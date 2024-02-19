Unable to open CapCut Web
When trying to create new video in CapCut web, an error page appears said that WebGL2.0 isnt turned on, and follow the instruction guide to examine the browser setting, "use hardware acceleration when available" is checked, so is there anyway to enable WebGL?
Vivaldi : 5.8.2978.36 Stable (32-bit )
OS : RasperryPi Bulleye (Debian 11 Armhf)
Depends on your GPU driver if Vivaldi can use WebGL.
What is shown in vivaldi://gpu in section Graphics Feature Status?
@choy said in Unable to open CapCut Web:
Vivaldi : 5.8.2978.36 Stable (32-bit )
You are not able to install this newer?
- Download https://downloads.vivaldi.com/stable/vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.63-1_armhf.deb
- Starte shell
- Run
sudo dpkg -i vivaldi-stable_6.5.3206.63-1_armhf.deb
- Run
sudo apt clean sudo apt update sudo apt -f install
Thank so much for your prompt reply. The WebGPU status is disable, and "WebGPU has been disabled via blocklist or the command line" indicates disable too, even i enable this option.
CapCut Web Editor can be opened with Chromium Browser (version 120.0.6099.102 (Official Build) Built on Raspbian , running on Raspbian 11 (32-bit))
@choy Install a updated Vivaldi and retry.
I have tried the latest version before and got the same result. Since Vivaldi version 6.0 or above have problem on playing back proprietary media with machines using older glibc, so i have to keep on using old version until then.
@choy Had you checked if WebGL works? Testpage https://webglsamples.org
@choy For video which do not play with older glibc see https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87782/latest-no-videos-will-play/9?_=1708351819447
i havent tried all the samples, but it all work fine as long as those giving a try.
@choy I guess the webpage which told you that you do not have WebGL is wrong detection.
Could be the old Vivaldi browser version (with Chromium core 112) or a extension which caused reading wrong information.
Try Guest Profile, that is without extensions, and tell if that works.
Besides vivaldi,there are two other web browsers installed on the same machines, both of them work fine with capcut web, just vivaldi problematic. My guess is unlike window and mac, that software supports for arm still weak.
I've been using vivaldi for a couple of years, it's my major browser for daily use, really get used to it and dont want to shift to some others, that's why asking for help from vivaldi community, to see if someone got the solution.
Current browser :
Chromium 121.0.6167.155 (Official Build) Built on Debian , running on Debian 12 (64-bit)
FireFox 122.0 64bit
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 Stable 64-bit
Had you read https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/733232?
And beside this, does it work on Vivaldi 6.6 Snapshot? That has a newer core with Chromium 122.
dont have any knowledge of webgpu stuffs, but do see something goes wrong from the log
Log Messages
[3210:3210:0220/205916.329629:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(76)] : Failed to get fd for plane.: No such file or directory (2)
[3210:3210:0220/205916.329892:ERROR:gbm_wrapper.cc(259)] : Failed to export buffer to dma_buf: No such file or directory (2)
[3210:3210:0220/205916.340217:WARNING:sandbox_linux.cc(418)] : InitializeSandbox() called with multiple threads in process gpu-process.
[3210:3210:0220/205919.875584:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] : GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 1 times!
[3210:3210:0220/205919.883004:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] : GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 2 times!
[3210:3210:0220/205923.066911:ERROR:gl_surface_presentation_helper.cc(260)] : GetVSyncParametersIfAvailable() failed for 3 times!
[3210:3210:0220/210359.202408:ERROR:gl_utils.cc(420)] : [GroupMarkerNotSet(crbug.com/242999)!:B820980648000000] GL_INVALID_ENUM: Invalid pname.
[3210:3210:0220/210359.203309:ERROR:context_group.cc(182)] : ContextResult::kFatalFailure: ES3 is blocklisted/disabled/unsupported by driver.
Same result with latest Vivaldi-Snap
@choy Please check Troubleshooting issues.
And if that does not help, report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.