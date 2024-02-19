@DoctorG

Besides vivaldi,there are two other web browsers installed on the same machines, both of them work fine with capcut web, just vivaldi problematic. My guess is unlike window and mac, that software supports for arm still weak.

I've been using vivaldi for a couple of years, it's my major browser for daily use, really get used to it and dont want to shift to some others, that's why asking for help from vivaldi community, to see if someone got the solution.

Current browser :

Chromium 121.0.6167.155 (Official Build) Built on Debian , running on Debian 12 (64-bit)

FireFox 122.0 64bit

Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63 Stable 64-bit