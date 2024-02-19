Question regarding standalone
-
Hi
I am having major trouble with the latest Vivaldi (100% disk usage and system freeze during startup, sometimes BSOD system crash), so I am running an old Version without updating it for now.
But that can't go on forever. So from time to time, I would like to try if the newest Version fixed my problems. Of course I don't want to mess up my old but working version just to try.
Would installing the Standalone version be close enough to a real installation to try and see? And would the standalone installation in any way mess with my actual installation?
This way I could try from time to time to install the standalone besides my working installation, to check if it works.
Thank you
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@gggmmm said in Question regarding standalone:
Would installing the Standalone version be close enough to a real installation to try and see?
Yes.
And would the standalone installation in any way mess with my actual installation?
No, it uses its own browser profile. Just install in in a different folder for example
C:\Users....\AppData\Local\Vivaldi-Snapshot\