Hi

I am having major trouble with the latest Vivaldi (100% disk usage and system freeze during startup, sometimes BSOD system crash), so I am running an old Version without updating it for now.

But that can't go on forever. So from time to time, I would like to try if the newest Version fixed my problems. Of course I don't want to mess up my old but working version just to try.

Would installing the Standalone version be close enough to a real installation to try and see? And would the standalone installation in any way mess with my actual installation?

This way I could try from time to time to install the standalone besides my working installation, to check if it works.

Thank you