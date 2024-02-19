Webmail
Grizzly0814
Hello!
I just recieved access to vivaldi webmail. I noticed the email is my [email protected]. However it seems a little unprofessional to be honest I worry. Is there a way to change the name before @vivaldi.net?
I have updated my username but it did not work
@Grizzly0814 Unfortunately, it can't be changed, you have to delete and register a new one!
jnicholson95
Webmail is based solely off of your username. In order to change it you will have to create a new account.
Sorry
Pesala Ambassador
@Grizzly0814 Aliases can be used with Vivaldi’s built in email client.
In Vivaldi Mail all emails need to be delivered to and sent from [email protected]. This means that different aliases, unfortunately, can’t be used. But, if you have set your Vivaldi Mail up in a mail client, you may use plus addressing (also known as sub-addressing). With plus addressing you can add a keyword to your email address ([email protected]) which allows you to create different variations of the email address. Everything between the + and @ symbols is ignored when deciding, to which account the email belongs to.
You can also create Filters with these addresses to automatically organise your emails into different folders.
In this entire context please note that Webmail is a free courtesy service to the community.
Vivaldi does not position itself as an email service provider and does not earn any money with the webmail service.
There are plenty of email services that are tailored to professional use, and usually cost money or have at least some ad (often including tracking and profiling) related revenue model.
https://fastmail.com is a solid paid alternative, I think that was also recommended by Vivaldi and vice versa https://www.fastmail.com/blog/power-your-privacy-with-independent-providers/
PsychoTranny
@Grizzly0814 That is actually a really neat username! You could probably sell it!
jnicholson95
I really like that one too! I personally don’t think it would be that bad as a personal everyday email. I mean if it were me interviewing I would assume you like the animal or something along those lines