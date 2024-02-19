@Grizzly0814 Aliases can be used with Vivaldi’s built in email client.

Identities

In Vivaldi Mail all emails need to be delivered to and sent from [email protected]. This means that different aliases, unfortunately, can’t be used. But, if you have set your Vivaldi Mail up in a mail client, you may use plus addressing (also known as sub-addressing). With plus addressing you can add a keyword to your email address ([email protected]) which allows you to create different variations of the email address. Everything between the + and @ symbols is ignored when deciding, to which account the email belongs to.

You can also create Filters with these addresses to automatically organise your emails into different folders.