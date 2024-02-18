@bariton Hi, this is working fine.

Ad+tracker blockers are meant to block background requests for scripts and content used to show ads and track users, not block whole websites. They are not a "kiddie filter" for people who can't control their browsing habits.

This forum is not a good test, as it's a dynamic site and uses XHR background requests to fetch content. That's why it fails with a rule for *facebook* when clicked. When you do a regular reload, it tries the background request again. When you do a force reload, it loads it directly instead of in background, and loads fine.

If you want to block a whole domain including the site itself from loading use the document rule.

||facebook.com^$document

See:

https://help.adblockplus.org/hc/en-us/articles/360062733293-How-to-write-filters#type-options

It says it only works on exception rules, but this is not true for the Vivaldi adblocker.

https://vivaldi.com/blog/whole-page-blocking-support-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2001-3/