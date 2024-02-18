Solved Does force reload ignore ad/trackerlist?
Example: create ad- and trackerlist both containing the string "facebook".
- now click https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/66487/facebook-is-very-very-slow/
- result: the forum shows: "Oops! Interner Fehler" - thats good (and german : )
- now press F5 or click the reload icon
- result: the forum shows: ERR_FAILED - thats what I want/expect
- repeat F5, same result
- now press Shift-Ctrl-R
- result: the page gets loaded - thats not what I want/expect
- recheck:
- now press F5 or click the reload icon
- result: the forum shows: ERR_FAILED - thats what I want/expect
I thought that force reload ignores browser cache and reloads all elements from remote.
But it looks like it ignores the ad/tracker settings too.
Thats confusing. In this case, facebook may not by hyper dangerous.
But if ad/trackers are designed not to load any URL containing a specified string, that looks like a problem.
@bariton Hi, this is working fine.
Ad+tracker blockers are meant to block background requests for scripts and content used to show ads and track users, not block whole websites. They are not a "kiddie filter" for people who can't control their browsing habits.
This forum is not a good test, as it's a dynamic site and uses XHR background requests to fetch content. That's why it fails with a rule for
*facebook*when clicked. When you do a regular reload, it tries the background request again. When you do a force reload, it loads it directly instead of in background, and loads fine.
If you want to block a whole domain including the site itself from loading use the
documentrule.
||facebook.com^$document
See:
https://help.adblockplus.org/hc/en-us/articles/360062733293-How-to-write-filters#type-options
It says it only works on exception rules, but this is not true for the Vivaldi adblocker.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/whole-page-blocking-support-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-2001-3/
Aside from the given explanation,
The
Didn't worked here
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
@Zalex108 No, you need to add your own blocklist to test this.
@Pathduck said in Does force reload ignore ad/trackerlist?:
@Zalex108 No, you need to add your own blocklist to test this.
Thanks,
Testing the List and opening Facebook.com, blocked the access.
But,
Regarding the @bariton test, was meant to add the "Word" on a customlist.txt and this will block any site where Facebook word appears?
At least what I've understood.
Tested now as custom list but still opens the linked Topic.
@bariton said in Does force reload ignore ad/trackerlist?:
@Zalex108 My aim was to block any URL containing the string facebook.
And the test was made using a custom lists as mentioned?
@Zalex108 said in Does force reload ignore ad/trackerlist?:
And the test was made using a custom lists as mentioned?
Yes, one file for ads, another for trackers.
