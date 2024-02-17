When you watch any youtube video and are pressing the mute key on keyboard the captions are always getting smaller. This has been annoying for years.

Someone on reddit found an explanation for this: https://sh.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/h972j5/comment/i6oej03/

Looks like the bug is chromium specific because many chrome engine browsers suffer from this bug. Maybe Vivaldi can be the first to fix this annoying bug?