Mute key makes Youtube captions smaller
When you watch any youtube video and are pressing the mute key on keyboard the captions are always getting smaller. This has been annoying for years.
Someone on reddit found an explanation for this: https://sh.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/h972j5/comment/i6oej03/
Looks like the bug is chromium specific because many chrome engine browsers suffer from this bug. Maybe Vivaldi can be the first to fix this annoying bug?
mib2berlin
@SirLupus
Hi, if this is a Chromium bug the Vivaldi team don't fix this but I cant reproduce this.
Testing only random videos from my list.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9SD0of-mOHo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjzilEjjpws
Default or full screen on Vivaldi 6.5.3206.63, Windows 11.
FYI Chromium related bug. No one ever mentioned the potential cause of the issue, there
OT
Weird Chromium website does not have Mobile version... ....
