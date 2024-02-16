Most of what I have tested in Workday seems fine, but when I go to the Jobs Hub, anything of use doesn't actually load.

I've tried disabling all blocking. Browser is up to date. I accept third-party cookies. Tried a guest profile. Finally tested it using a fresh download of the latest snapshot installed as standalone (6.6.3271.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)).

Here is the page in Google Chrome:



Here is the same page in a freshly installed standalone snapshot:

