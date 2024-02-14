@jon, it is to be positively appreciated that the EU is turning off these and other practices to these companies that, unfortunately, are increasingly dominating the market, subtracting sovereignty from users, dictating their conditions in an environment that should be free.

Yes, as @wintercost mentioned, MS in this aspect of allowing the user to install what they want, is the least bad, although it is almost impossible for a inexperienced user to set the browser of their choice by default, already, although possible, requires navigating through infinite menus and settings, for this to be the case, it is not enough to put the default browser mark in the configuration of the chosen browser, so that EDGE does not get in the way when one wants to access the MS page.

The EU has already made good progress with its privacy regulations and put limits on data collection for advertising purposes, but that unfortunately remains a nightmare for US users, just compare the data that MS collects in the US (goosebumps ) with those of the EU, accessing their page, taking as an example.

There is still a long way to go for a truly free Internet and towards user sovereignty in the products that are essential and that have been paid for with a lot of money, to not allow these companies to appropriate what is not theirs.