Weird spacing on address bar
-
There is weird spacing on the address bar for some reason. I can't find any settings to fix this, but I don't want the extra space.
-
@mbrown3 Right-click to edit the toolbars. Drag the flexible spacers off. They were added recently to centre the URL field.
-
@Pesala I don't get an option to edit the toolbars on right click.
-
@mbrown3 Try right-clicking somewhere else on the toolbars. Any toolbar will do to bring up the customise dialog.
-
@Pesala Everywhere I click brings up this menu:
-
Pesala Ambassador
@mbrown3 Then you're clicking on the Tab Bar or Windows Title Bar, not the Address Bar, Status Bar, or Panel Toolbar.
-
@Pesala Nope. Literally everywhere I click brings that up. The only one that doesn't is the bookmark bar, and when I right click there I get the bookmark context menu.
-
Exs:
Tab/upper menu bar:
Address bar:
Bookmark bar:
-
@mbrown3 Tab Bar, Bookmark Bar, and Title Bar are not customisable.
-
@mbrown3 On the Address Bar, right-click between the "previous" and "next" arrow icons.
-
@TbGbe Ah, that did it. Thank you!