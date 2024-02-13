Hi,

just wanted to refresh my memory about databases. I log in to

http://localhost/phpMyAdmin/

and I see messages:

A fatal JavaScript error has occurred. Would you like to send an error report?

I click send error report, but just get more such messages.

I saw some older threads on stackoverflow saying PageXray extension was the cause, but I don't have that extension.

Any tips please?

Previously I could access my database from Vivaldi, no problem. Also, to check my database integrity, I opened mysql from the command line, chose a database, selected data from a table, no problem. So I would say this is not a MySQL problem.