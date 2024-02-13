phpmyadmin has a fatal javascript error in Vivaldi
-
Pedroski55
Hi,
just wanted to refresh my memory about databases. I log in to
and I see messages:
A fatal JavaScript error has occurred. Would you like to send an error report?
I click send error report, but just get more such messages.
I saw some older threads on stackoverflow saying PageXray extension was the cause, but I don't have that extension.
Any tips please?
Previously I could access my database from Vivaldi, no problem. Also, to check my database integrity, I opened mysql from the command line, chose a database, selected data from a table, no problem. So I would say this is not a MySQL problem.
-
@Pedroski55 Tell:
- Vivaldi version
- Use of Vivaldi Blocker
- Extra Settings to block Javascript in Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
Tell:
- phpmyadmin version
- Linux version
- Desktop environment version
Tell if you can use phpmyadmin if
- Vivaldi starts with Guest Profile
- start in shell with
vivaldi --disable-extensions
-
Thanks for your reply!
Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 152e4a2fbcacc9d61318f06dbb7d9d0cd6589584
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.0.267.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/120.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --desktop-startup-id=compiz-2910-pedro-HP-/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable-0_TIME144885 --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/pedro/.config/vivaldi/Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Blocking level: block trackers
Can't find javascript in Settings
There is no Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions to check
phpmyadmin version: Version information: 5.1.1deb5ubuntu1
Linux Ubuntu 22.04 always up to date.
No can't use http://localhost/phpmyadmin/ as Guest Profile, same problem
Same problem starting vivaldi from the command line, can't use phpmyadmin:
pedro@pedro-HP:~$ vivaldi --disable-extensions
However, the same is happening in Firefox, so maybe this is a Ubuntu problem!
-
More info:
The problem is confined to this laptop.
On my little cloud server I can access my database in Vivaldi no problem!
I think the problem must be some Ubuntu update!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pedroski55 said in phpmyadmin has a fatal javascript error in Vivaldi:
Can't find javascript in Settings
There is no Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions to check
Sorry, that setting exists in 6.6. My fault.
Check internal page
chrome://settings/content/javascriptif JavaScript is blocked
-
@Pedroski55 said in phpmyadmin has a fatal javascript error in Vivaldi:
. I log in to
An other idea:
JavaScript is not loaded because localhost is not a trusted host.
Could be some error messages
Open Developer Console (File → Tool → Developer Tools)
Select Console
Click in phpmyadmin page
Hit F5 to reload page
Any red messages?
//EDIT: I need a check in my Ubuntu 22 LTS if that happens, too, some time to install needed. Stay tuned.
-
Thanks again!
No, javascript is not blocked, the radio button in
Sites can use JavaScript
is clicked
The console in Developers Tools has lots of red messages, this one:
jquery-migrate.js?v=5.1.1deb5ubuntu1:562 Uncaught TypeError: Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'length')
at jQuery.Tween.run (jquery-migrate.js?v=5.1.1deb5ubuntu1:562:36)
at g (jquery.min.js?v=5.1.1deb5ubuntu1:2:59310)
at C.fx.tick (jquery.min.js?v=5.1.1deb5ubuntu1:2:64313)
at ft (jquery.min.js?v=5.1.1deb5ubuntu1:2:58702)
The last part repeats many times!
-
//EDIT: I need a check in my Ubuntu 22 LTS if that happens, too, some time to install needed. Stay tuned.
I tested on my Ubuntu:
Ubuntu 22.04.3 LTS
php 2:8.1+92ubuntu1
apache2 2.4.52-1ubuntu4.7
mysql-server 8.0.36-0ubuntu0.22.04.1
//EDIT ariadb-server 1:10.6.16-0ubuntu0.22.04.1
phpmyadmin 4:5.1.1+dfsg1-5ubuntu1
Webserver and MySQL runs on localhost;
phpmyadmin works nice with Vivaldi 6.5.3206.61, no Javascript errors, login works, display of databases works.
-
Thanks a lot!
I have many of these error messages in /var/log/apache2/error.log
[Tue Feb 13 15:42:55.442362 2024] [core:error] [pid 41155] [client ::1:41442] AH00037: Symbolic link not allowed or link target not accessible: /usr/share/phpmyadmin/themes/pmahomme/jquery/jquery-ui.css
[Tue Feb 13 15:42:55.480593 2024] [core:error] [pid 41087] [client ::1:41494] AH00037: Symbolic link not allowed or link target not accessible: /usr/share/phpmyadmin/js/vendor/jquery/jquery-ui.min.js
There was a core update this morning, I think that must have caused the problem!
Seems to be a permissions problem: all the .css are owner: root, group: root
-
@Pedroski55 Yes, broken jQuery libs from a phpmyadmin installation.
Try to purge
sudo apt purge phpmyadmin sudo apt install phpmyadmin
-
@Pedroski55 said in phpmyadmin has a fatal javascript error in Vivaldi:
There was a core update this morning, I think that must have caused the problem!
I do not know which Ubuntu you use. And my magic is in repair
I tested only 22.04.3 LTS GNOME.
-
Thanks again for your tips and advice!
I fixed it with this:
sudo chown -R pedro /usr/share/javascript
Some update must have changed the owner and group to root. Now I am the owner and www-data is the group.
I remember now, I had this problem once before!
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pedroski55 Fixing the owner:rights is ok, but it would be better that you report that bug to a Ubuntu maintainer.