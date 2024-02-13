VB-99734 - fix enquiry

Hello,

As per the advice of @DoctorG in another thread, i am opening this thread to discuss the aforementioned ticket:

VB-99734 - Search for image using Google does not work.

Searching the forum i get this post from SEPTEMBER 2023!

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90106/quick-crash-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3120-3/15

Seriously, we are half way through FEBRUARY 2024.

Why such a basic functionality remains broken for so long? WHY?

Personally i noticed this bug about 3 weeks ago because I disabled automatic updates and just update the browser whenever i feel like it. But seeing it's almost 6 months old is completely unacceptable.

Any dev there? when are you going to fix this? I get it's low severity but it should be higher prio since it's simply very annoying that it does not work. If you don't want to fix it then how about just remove the option altogether from the context menu?

Do you need more than 6 months to update a search string? Really?

