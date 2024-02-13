VB-99734 - Search image with Google does not work
VB-99734 - fix enquiry
Hello,
As per the advice of @DoctorG in another thread, i am opening this thread to discuss the aforementioned ticket:
VB-99734 - Search for image using Google does not work.
Searching the forum i get this post from SEPTEMBER 2023!
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90106/quick-crash-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3120-3/15
Seriously, we are half way through FEBRUARY 2024.
Why such a basic functionality remains broken for so long? WHY?
Personally i noticed this bug about 3 weeks ago because I disabled automatic updates and just update the browser whenever i feel like it. But seeing it's almost 6 months old is completely unacceptable.
Any dev there? when are you going to fix this? I get it's low severity but it should be higher prio since it's simply very annoying that it does not work. If you don't want to fix it then how about just remove the option altogether from the context menu?
Do you need more than 6 months to update a search string? Really?
@apekiller The subsequent comment explains that. Not easy to really fix something which is often changed by the service itself.
Qwant might be a good alternative (as number of results)
Name:
Qwant images
Nickname:
Qi
URL
https://www.qwant.com/?q=%s&?l=en&h=0&hc=0&a=1&s=0&b=0&i=1&r=EN&sr=en&t=images
Suggestions
https://api.qwant.com/api/suggest/?q=%s&client=opensearch
It's been almost 6 months. It is absolutely ridiculous.
I've seen some apps being developed from scratch in 6-12 months and ready for launch.
The fact that there are extensions which can search google images prove it can be done quite easily.
The fact that i need to install such extensions to do something which the browser was able to do just fine and should still be able to do but no one bothers to fix it, is unacceptable.
PS: Wow, quant, some obscure search engine which pretty much no one ever heard of...
VB-99734 Fix is in progress now.
@DoctorG said in VB-99734 - Search image with Google does not work:
VB-99734 Fix is in progress now.
Thank you very much!
@apekiller I often try to ping a person from dev team, trying to get fixes for some bugs.
@apekiller Good, i could cool down your disappointment.
@DoctorG said in VB-99734 - Search image with Google does not work:
@apekiller Good, i could cool down your disappointment.
you turned that frown upside down
@apekiller Image search works in the latest Snapshot build. (I use Bing instead of Google, which I deleted, but I suspect that Google image search now works too).
@Pesala said in VB-99734 - Search image with Google does not work:
but I suspect that Google image search now works too
No. Still broken in 6.6.3268.3 Snapshot with Vivaldi's Settings for Google Search.
@Pesala said in VB-99734 - Search image with Google does not work:
Image search works in the latest Snapshot build.
That's strange - what are the urls for image search in Bing on your install?
I have:
Image Search URL:
https://www.bing.com/images/detail/search?iss=sbiupload&FORM=INCOH2&PC=1VIV&PTAG=ICO-c9d0fc87#enterInsights
Image search POST parameters:
imageBin={google:imageThumbnailBase64}
And these don't work.
@Pathduck Thiis is what I have
https://www.bing.com/images/searchbyimage?cbir=sbi&imgurl={google:imageURL}
No POST parameters.
@Pesala Yeah, that one works, are you sure that's from the default install? If I do a "Reset" I get the non-working one.
-
-
@Pesala If I add that as Search URL and leave POST blank, searching for your avatar I get:
So that does seem to work.
I confirm image search is completely screwed. And I filed the VB-103970 bug report.
Both Google and Bing are completely out-of-order.
Perhaps you should also check what is happening on private tabs.
Continuing my last comment, I tested if the image search is working correctly on Android, an yes, it is.
Both on normal and on private tabs.