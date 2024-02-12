unable to whitelist certain sites
Occasionally, I've had trouble whitelisting sites using the Vivaldi tool (the exceptions list) in settings. For example, I've whitelisted both "www.rottentomatoes.com" and "rottentomatoes.com" but Rotten Tomatoes still refuses to let me access their site without disabling my adblocker.
I can't remember which other sites this has occurred on, but if someone can help me figure this out, I'll be good to go in the future.
Thanks in advance!
@dfuent1321 Hi, no problems accessing that site, with adblocker enabled, and standard blocklists selected.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@Pathduck I am unable to get the guest browser window to work. However, I tried disabling extensions and found the culprit: Privacy Badger.
Thanks!
@Pathduck One more thing. I just noticed that Privacy Badger has a "disable for this site" option. Handy.
@dfuent1321 It's always good to be aware of what extensions one has installed, and their options