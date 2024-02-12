Ok, I managed to get them back after making the panic post.

If someone gets here with the same problem, do this:

On the bar where you have your tabs, at the far right, there is a trash can.

Click it and it opens a list of all the closed tabs.

Search for a line that says something like "Widow (X tabs closed)"

Click it, and it opens another list.

At the bottom of that list, it says "Restore all".

Click that, and it is going to open a new window with all of your tabs.