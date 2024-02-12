Closed Vivaldi and lost all my tabs
This just happened.
I closed the browser but it turns out that an ad got through all the anti pop-ups and adblocker, and opened another window in the background, so when I closed the main window, that one was still open, and without the tabs or workspaces.
I tried to do Ctrl + Shift + T, but it just opened a new window with 0 tabs on all my workspaces.
Any advice?
Ok, I managed to get them back after making the panic post.
If someone gets here with the same problem, do this:
On the bar where you have your tabs, at the far right, there is a trash can.
Click it and it opens a list of all the closed tabs.
Search for a line that says something like "Widow (X tabs closed)"
Click it, and it opens another list.
At the bottom of that list, it says "Restore all".
Click that, and it is going to open a new window with all of your tabs.
Also, the window panel is your friend, as well as the sessions panel with automatic session saving.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/sessions-panel/
DoctorG Ambassador
@Ganuza07 Closed tabs are also shown in Window Panel in section Closed Tabs.
Ohh I see. Thank you both for the info!