Trying to understand back up and import of emails
I am trying to understand how the backup and restore of email works with the Mails folder and MailDB in relation to what is downloaded from the server. I am partially leaning on the information in this post . I am wondering what is being downloaded.
In the situation of a clean installation I see two scenarios:
- Only restoring the Mails by copying the Mails folder to the new Default folder and then setting up the email accounts
- Restoring both Mails and MailDB by copying the Mails and MailDB folders to the new Default folder and then setting up the email accounts
I noticed that the number of the folder that holds the mails of a certain account is always the same for a given email account regardless of installation. I guess the number is a simple hash code.
Scenario 1 - only restoring Mails
What happens after the email accounts have been set up?
- The email client will fetch the headers and will not download the bodies of the emails that are already there and only will download the bodies of new emails?
- It downloads both the headers and the bodies of all emails?
Scenario 2 - restoring Mails and MailDB
What happens after the email accounts have been set up?
There is one question that precedes. With a local index will the email client compare local and remote indexes to decide what headers and bodies are downloaded? Is that a correct understanding?
- Will the email client compare local and remote indexes and will only download headers and bodies of new emails?
- Will the email client compart local and remote indexed and will download bodies of all emails?