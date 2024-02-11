last edited by jjso

Is there a way to completely eliminate the white border surrounding the vivaldi browser window?

I've tried adding some custom CSS, but I can't get the result I'm looking for. (But maybe I'm addressing the wrong element(s)?)

#browser.win:not(.fullscreen){ border: 0;}

I have also tried...

#browser.win:not(.fullscreen){ border: 2px solid black;}

I often watch videos in a smaller, separate window and I don't love the default white border outline that surrounds the vivaldi browser window.

I've included two screenshots to better illustrate what I'm talking out.