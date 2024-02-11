Borderless or Frameless Browser Window
Is there a way to completely eliminate the white border surrounding the vivaldi browser window?
I've tried adding some custom CSS, but I can't get the result I'm looking for. (But maybe I'm addressing the wrong element(s)?)
#browser.win:not(.fullscreen){ border: 0;}
I have also tried...
#browser.win:not(.fullscreen){ border: 2px solid black;}
I often watch videos in a smaller, separate window and I don't love the default white border outline that surrounds the vivaldi browser window.
I've included two screenshots to better illustrate what I'm talking out.
Hi,
Check whether Black works.
/* Window Border | unMaximised version -------------------------- HTML | CSS | - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - Description: Name [Project] Filename: xxxxxx.css Author: slausage Topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/5603/border-around-browser-window/20 ----------------------------------------------------------------- */ #browser.win:not(.fullscreen){ border: 1px solid var(--colorAccentBg); } #browser.win.maximized, #browser.win.fullscreen { padding: 0; border-width: 0; }
Tried black. Did not work.
@jjso said in Borderless or Frameless Browser Window:
Tried black. Did not work.
Yep,
Mentioned since seen this different but still happens with Black or Transparent
solid var(--colorAccentBg);
Yeah, perhaps it's a super low-level thing that can't be adjusted by any custom CSS. Or maybe it's a Windows-specific constraint. I don't know.
For illustration purposes, if you set the border-width to 50px, you can see that the system basically creates an additional border, internal to the actual white browser window border, which remains unchanged.
eshaanissar
This is a feature of windows, are you using 10/11? You can probably remove the border in some windows setting or by changing a registry key. Some links from google:
https://superuser.com/questions/1749048/how-to-make-it-obvious-if-a-window-has-focus-in-windows-11
https://www.howtogeek.com/353204/how-to-customize-window-borders-and-shadows-on-windows-10/
https://answers.microsoft.com/en-us/windows/forum/all/change-the-thickness-of-the-window-frames-in/2570edca-1d74-40b6-acf3-0989dee7e8c0
Windows 11.
And yeah, I think you're right, in that the root cause of the white window border likely has to do with a Windows configuration (versus a Vivaldi configuration).
Those links were helpful. They basically lead me down a path to discovering that:
If I enabled dark mode on Windows (via Settings > Personalization > Colors > Choose your mode), then this resulted in Vivaldi's window border color/thickness becoming far less pronounced, essentially mirroring the color/thickness of Chrome's window border.
I couldn't find any convincing reports (on reddit, microsoft's forums, etc) that fully removing this border (or even making it black) is actually possible, even with registry edits. That being said, if somebody does know of way to accomplish this, I'm all ears.
I have created an AutoHotkey v2 script to suppress the display of Vivaldi window borders.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/732606
@nafumofu Sweet. I'll definitely take a look.