7-Zip Downloads Blocked
Pesala Ambassador
Try to download any of my Free Fonts by clicking on the preview images. They are archived in *.7z format to reduce file sizes.
No problem downloading from Firefox.
Downloads do not show as blocked in
Chrome:\\Downloadsand there is no warning about unsafe downloads. The site is insecure (http:// )
Yes, fails silently.
However, the pdf previews work fine!
Pesala Ambassador
@TbGbe Thank you for the confirmation.
I suspect it is due to a Chromium update.
Reported bug as:
VB-103937 7-Zip Downloads Fail Silently
@Pesala I have confirmed the issue in the bug tracker.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Silently failing downloads in Vivaldi 6.6 are known, i had this before the 6.6 Snapshot with Chromium 122 came out.
DoctorG Ambassador
@Pesala Related to my report VB-103844 "[Regression] Download attachment fails to open Save As dialog" - Confirmed.