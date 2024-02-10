Hi,

Thanks to Vivaldi Team I was able to create my blog. Without much delay, I started getting spam comments. I tried to set up Akismet via manual API key but the system tells me that the key I entered is invalid (which is not) . Am I missing something basic here?

I tried two different browsers, deactivated content blocker, copying and pasting the key and manually entering it. No joy.

Thank you for your assistance and sorry if I'm sending a previously asked question.

Best,

120