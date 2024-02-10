Akismet Manuel API Key Error
Hi,
Thanks to Vivaldi Team I was able to create my blog. Without much delay, I started getting spam comments. I tried to set up Akismet via manual API key but the system tells me that the key I entered is invalid (which is not) . Am I missing something basic here?
I tried two different browsers, deactivated content blocker, copying and pasting the key and manually entering it. No joy.
Thank you for your assistance and sorry if I'm sending a previously asked question.
Best,
@120 Hi, did you check your key validity?
https://akismet.com/account/
It works for me here. At the bottom of the Akismet page in Vivaldi's Dashboard I see:
Account Subscription type Akismet Personal (Paid) Status Active Next billing date June 4, 2024
I use a paid subscription but it can also be free for personal use, I just pay to support the service.
You can also verify your key from the command line if you have curl installed.
$ curl -d "api_key=12345&blog=https://pathduck.vivaldi.net" "https://rest.akismet.com/1.1/verify-key" valid
https://akismet.com/developers/detailed-docs/key-verification/
Or you can run the command here:
https://reqbin.com/curl
@Pathduck Thank you for your reply. I have a free account and the account page only includes my API key. Maybe this platform requires a paid subscription...
@120 said in Akismet Manuel API Key Error:
Maybe this platform requires a paid subscription...
I doubt it. Only the admins will know for sure what's wrong.
Maybe it's yet another case of the system not liking usernames with only numbers - you know
onetwentyis still available
Try the command to verify.
Somehow I figured things out. All good now.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Glad you managed to solve the issue with Akismet @120.
The easiest way to get rid of spam comments on your Vivaldi.net blog is to only allow logged in users to comment. Go to Settings > Discussion > Other comment settings and enable "Users must be registered and logged in to comment".